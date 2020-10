Coronavirus coordinator Prof. Ronni Gamzu rebuked Tourism Minister (Likud) Gila Gamliel, who contracted coronavirus after traveling to Tiberias to attend Yom Kippur prayers at a synagogue. She later apologized. Gamzu said she was out of order especially as a public figure. Instead of setting a personal example, her behavior undermined public trust, he said, and asked for law enforcement to take appropriate action against the minister.