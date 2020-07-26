Gamzu seeks to transfer key testing from Health Ministry to army

Prof. Ronni Gamzu faces first clash with the Health Ministry after his appointment as coronavirus commissioner. He plans to transfer the management of epidemiological tests of infected individuals to the defense ministry, since the health authorities are not coping with the task. Soldiers would be recruited and trained for the purpose. PM Binyamin Netanyahu said at the cabinet meeting on Sunday that he intends to expand the IDF’s role in this vital investigative process. The plan, which is opposed by health authorities, will be put before the next meeting of the coronavirus ministerial forum.