Gantz: A Hizballah attack on Israel’s gas assets would spark war

Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned Hizballah on Monday that any attack on Israel’s gas field “could trigger a reaction leading to several days of fighting and to a military campaign,” although, he added “That’s not what we want.” Hizballah’s Nasrallah has threatened to “cut off Israel’s hands” if it taps the Karish offshore gas field. Israel’s security forces are on high alert at the northern border lest Hizballah attempts to sabotage US-led talks with Lebanon on an agreed maritime border.