GCoronavirus deaths pass 200,000. WHO warns against “immunity passports”
Coronavirus has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide, according to the John Hopkins University count on Saturday, while more that 2,85 million were infected and 810,000 recovered.
The UN health agency warned that there is no scientific evidence that people who have recovered from coronavirus had developed immunity against re-infection. WHO issued the warning as several countries planned to issue “immunity passports” to people who had recovered.