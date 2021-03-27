German health system nears breaking point amid third covid wave

There are clear signs that the third covid wave in Germany could be worse than the first two, said health minister Jens Spahn on Friday. Blaming the UK strain of the virus, he warned there could be as many as 100,000 coronavirus cases per day if it is not contained. The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 21,573 on Friday, while the death toll increased by 183. Hospitals are already under strain, said the minister, and if this alarming escalation continues, Germany’s health system risks reaching its breaking point in April. Covid infections have been rising fast this week in a number of other European countries.