Giant container ship blocks Suez Canal

One of the world’s busiest waterways, the Suez Canal, is blocked by a giant container ship bound for Rotterdam from Taiwan. At least 30 vessels are stuck at both ends waiting for passage. The ship, the Panama-flagged Ever Given, the length of four football pitches, was knocked off course by strong winds on Tuesday and ran aground on its way north to the Mediterranean. It became wedged sideways across the waterway. Attempts to refloat the giant vessel are still ongoing.