“Gift of Life” Rabbi, 193rd coronavirus fatality, is laid to rest

Rabbi Yeshayahu Haber, who died of coronavirus at 55 at Hadassah hospital, Ain Kerem, was widely revered for raising hundreds of life-saving kidney donations. He devoted his life to the “Gift of Life” voluntary group, which he founded after undergoing a kidney transplant himself. Rabbi Haber was laid to rest at Har Menuhot on Thursday after intense CPR efforts failed to save him, mourned by his parents, wife, two children and grandchildren. PM Binyamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Yair Lapid were among the many offering tributes.