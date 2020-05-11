Gilead Erdan accepts post of Israeli ambassador to the UN

Gilead ERdan, 49, Public Security Minister in the outgoing government, has accepted Binyamin Netanyahu’s proposal to serve as Israel’s Ambassador to the UN when the incumbent Danny Ardon’s term ends. This is a package deal: Erdan will add the post of Ambassador to the US in Washington when the long-serving Ron Dermer steps down. Erdan, a long-time Likud member of Knesset, has also served as minister of strategic affairs and minister of information. Netanyahu made this appointment during negotiations with top Likud members over ministerial posts in the new coalition government shared with Kahol Lavan.