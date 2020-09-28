Global covid death toll passes one millio



In the 202 days since WHO declared Covid-19 to be a pandemic, more than one million have died, according to Wordlometers, which collects data from official sources. A total of 333,311,425 infections have additionally been registered. The US has confirmed the most fatalities – 209,453, followed by Brazil, 141,776 and India 95,574. The UK, Italy, France and Spain are among the top ten of the worst-hit countries. “It’s going to get tougher in October and November,” WHO has warned..