GOP Sen. Graham: “I’ve never been more worried about an Iran-Israel war



Republican Senator Lindsey Graham warned in an interview that Iran was “trying to build a nuclear weapon to hold the world hostage and one day destroy the state of Israel. They are on the path to accomplish this unless we make a correction now,” he said. In Graham’s view, the US cannot be trusted with Israel’s security since Biden doesn’t understand the nature of the threat or the ayatollah’s game. “They are playing him like a fiddle,” said the senator. “We have a chance to keep Iran on the ropes… but every day they get stronger.”