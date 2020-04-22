Government approves closures for national events, Ramadan

The cabinet on Wednesday ordered the country shut down on the Passover model for the national events of Independence Day and the Memorial Day for the Fallen occurring next week. Military cemeteries will be closed to the public, against the protests of bereaved families who are accustomed to spend this day at the graveside. These orders comply with Health Ministry guidelines for preventing all public gatherings which could trigger a coronavirus upsurge. The Muslim community is also ordered to confine Ramadan celebrations next week to the nuclear family after its religious leaders closed the mosques for the emergency and advised families to abstain from large celebrations. The imams are cooperating with the sunset-to-sundown curfew to be enforced during the month of Ramadan in Arab districts, including in East Jerusalem.