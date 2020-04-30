Government cancels 500m limit on movement outside the home

The 500-m limit on movement outside the home was lifted on Thursday morning. This was welcomed by joggers but had also become irrelevant since most people went back to traveling to their jobs or places of business last Sunday. Reopening schools next Sunday in staggered classes of 15 each has run into serious objections from teachers. Coronavirus figures on Thursday wee 219 dead and 15,870 infected, of which 117 were in serious condition and 85 on ventilators. there were 8,412 recoveries.