Government imposes gag on ICC controversy

The Israeli government in its weekly session on Sunday classified as secret all references to the decision of the International Crimes Court in the Hague to probe Israel for offences in “Palestinian areas.” The ministers passed the subject over to the security-policy cabinet. PM Binyamin Netanyahu again denounced the Hague court: “While we are moving forward in new areas of hope and peace with our Arab neighbors, the ICC in The Hague has taken a step backwards. On Friday, it finally became a weapon in the political war against the State of Israel.”