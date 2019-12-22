Government imposes gag on ICC controversy
The Israeli government in its weekly session on Sunday classified as secret all references to the decision of the International Crimes Court in the Hague to probe Israel for offences in “Palestinian areas.” The ministers passed the subject over to the security-policy cabinet. PM Binyamin Netanyahu again denounced the Hague court: “While we are moving forward in new areas of hope and peace with our Arab neighbors, the ICC in The Hague has taken a step backwards. On Friday, it finally became a weapon in the political war against the State of Israel.”
5 thoughts on “Government imposes gag on ICC controversy”
the establishment of settlements in the West Bank – is an illegal act as occupying power is not allowed to settle civilians in the occupied territory… Yes ethnic cleansing to make way for colonization is very illegal…
Then there is the collective punishment another very illegal activity not to mention the shooting of thousands upon thousands of unarmed civilians, protesters who have been locked up in what most call open air prisons and were shot protesting while marching along their prison camp wall.
A question that should come to mind is what about the dead, well there the Israelis take the organs and sell them. Illegal organ harvesting is another very illegal activity just btw… this is admitted by the Israeli government and the chief Rabbis even say that killing and taking the organs of gentiles because jews need them us perfectly permissible. This explains why Jews (specifically Israelis) are always at the center of the ✡illegal organc organic trafficking✡ trade. Just run some searches and see for yourself. Yes Israel is a TRUE LIGHT TO THE WORLD
If Israel was made up of honorable men like Gideon Levy then yes you could be a light to the world. Sadly there are far to few good men in Israel which is why you are hated and you need to “arrange ” for special laws to protect Israel from criticism in the name of protecting Jews from harm. You are the major cause of antisemitism and the sooner you change or disappear the sooner that Jews worldwide can start to live in peace.
https://www.haaretz.com/opinion/.premium-israeli-patriots-and-justice-seekers-should-look-to-the-hague-with-hope-1.8295207
The militant seperatists (Z for Sionist), always bring disaster upon the ‘jewish people’. They rejected the prince of peace in favour of a militant and a murderer.