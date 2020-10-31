Greek Orthodox priest shot in Lyon church. Attacker at large
Police locked down part of the French city of Lyon on Saturday after a gunman shot a Greek Orthodox priest with a hunting rifle while he was closing his church. The priest was hospitalized in critical condition. The gunman escaped. The public was warned to stay away from the crime scene.
Two days ago, three people were knifed to death by an Islamist terrorist in Catholic church in another French city, Nice. Police there have detained three suspects in the attack.