Hamas shoots 35 rockets rom Gaza in support of Palestinian anti-Jewish riots in Jerusalem

Sirens alerted Gaza’s Israeli neighbors to a 35-rocket barrage fired in 10 salvos overnight Friday and early Saturday, April 23-24. Five were shot down by Iron Dome. The rest exploded on vacant ground. Palestinian terrorist organizations based in the Gaza Strip issued a joint statement in support of more than a week of street violence in Jerusalem mounted by Palestinian youths against Orthodox Jews, including attempted lynching. Early Saturday, the communities of the Eshkol, Sdot Negev, Shaar Henegev and Hof Ashkelon councils were told stay close to shelters indoors, as Israeli planes and tanks went into action before morning against Hamas rocket launchers, underground structures and bases. Residents were advised to refrain from attending synagogue Saturday morning. The Zikkim beach was closed.