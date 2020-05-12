Health Min Dir-Gen steps down after fronting battle on covid-19

The most familiar face and source of information on Israel’s screens since the outbreak of coronavirus two months ago, Moshe Bar Simon Tov stepped down on Tuesday as the Health Ministry ‘s Director General. He was lavishly praised by the outgoing Minister of Health Yacov Litzman who appointed him to the post five years ago, despite the fact that he was not a medical or public health professional but an economist. In tendering his resignation, Bar Siman Tov said “I’m proud of my years as the director general and especially the campaign during the coronavirus crisis.” He is widely credited for his input to the campaign led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that succeeded in holding down the coronavirus from reaching devastating proportions. The new health minister is expected to name his own director general.