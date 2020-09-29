Health minister: No way lockdown can end in ten days

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Tuesday that the current lockdown against the spread of coronavirus will definitely extend beyond the original Oct. 11 date and the exit process will be calibrated and responsible. “We must learn from our mistakes in the precipitous exit from the first lockdown,” he said. Referring to the prime minister’s forecast of 1,500 severe cases within days, Edelstein said he hoped this would not happen, but “the system has been made ready at all events for the toughest scenarios.” As to the determination of anti-government protesters to continue to stage demonstrations regardless of the lockdown, the minister warned that this could end in thousands of sick people and many more in the hospitals. “It would do no harm if citizens found other ways to protest without gathering in large numbers.”

The Knesset is due to vote on Tuesday on a law amendment for limiting public protests. Several groups plan to drive in convoy to Jerusalem and rally outside the Knesset against Kahol Lavan ministers Benny Gantz, Gaby Ashkenazi and Moshe Nissenkorn.

Tuesday morning, the Health Ministry reported the rise of the covid-19 death toll to 1,507, with 755 in serious condition and 209 on respirators. The numbers testing positive increased to 14pc. In the four ultra-Orthodox towns, it was high as 1 out of every 4 tests.