Health minister slams Knesset panel for obstructing restrictions

“The Knesset coronavirus committee’s demand for data on the levels of infection at restaurants and gyms comes from ignorance of what epidemiological tests are about,” said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Monday, after the committee overruled a government decision on partial closures. “I don’t understand where the optimism derives from about so-called falling infection figures. They are still alarmingly high,” he said.” I sympathize with the shuttered businesses – they should be properly compensated – but the endless arguments in government and Knesset delaying every restriction are confusing the public and will very soon land us all in a total lockdown of the economy.”