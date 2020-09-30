 Health official pleads with ultra-Orthodox to abide by covid rules

The number of coronavirus infections in the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) communities is twice as high as in the general population, Health Ministry Director General Hezi Levi confirmed on Wednesday. He spoke shortly before the eight-day Succoth festival begins on Friday and ends with Simhat Torah. Both festivals are traditionally celebrated by large festive gatherings. He said he was distressed at the suggestion that the haredi was aiming at herd immunity by ignoring the health rules of social distancing, stressing that this method has proved in other countries to accelerate fatalities without halting the pandemic.,