Health official warns of complacency as covid pandemic winds down

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Hezi Levi said on Thursday that while the coronavirus vaccine campaign is gradually stamping out the outbreak, complacency was premature since the pandemic is still with us. The decline in morbidity has helped medical staff and hospitals to stabilize and hospital admissions have slowed to 451, with less than 300 in serious condition. That is welcome but the disease is still prevalent among those who have not received shots, including two-and-a-half million children. Healthcare providers are currently preparing to finalize a vaccine rollout for adolescents from 12-15 within a week.