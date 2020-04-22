Health official warns of fresh covid-19 outbreak in May

A fresh outbreak of coronavirus may occur in May, Prof. Sigal Sadetzky, director of the Health Ministry Public Health Dept., warned on Wednesday, two days after the government relaxed restrictions on social and business movements. “It all depends on how we and the public behave now,” she said. Sadetzky said another two weeks were needed before further loosening restrictions, including the re-opening of schools. But it may be time to ease the suffering caused by the ban on visits to the elderly, although that too may carry a price.

Israel counted 187 dead of coronavirus on Wednesday morning, with 14,320 infections, 148 in serious condition and 111 on ventilators. 4,961 people have recovered.