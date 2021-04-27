Health specialists urge halting flights from covid-ridden countries

A new emergency has arisen over the spread of new covid-19 variants from a group of countries suffering rampant infection. Health specialists are advising the government in session on Tuesday to halt incoming flights from India, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico and Turkey. The other alternative is mandatory quarantine for persons reaching Israel from those countries at government hotels. The Health ministry wants a ban on Israeli travel to those countries. Two days ago, an arrival from India was diagnosed with coronavirus and hospitalized at Ichilov Hospital. Seven cases of the Indian mutant have been detected in Israel. Other countries have halted all flights from India in view of the rampant pandemic raging there. The Health Authority is now recommending the postponement of the tourism promotion pilot project scheduled start on May 22 ahead of the summer season.