High Court clears way for Netanyahu-Gantz coalition

The 11-member High Court bench decided early Wednesday against intervening in the government formation procedure underway between Likud and Kahol Lavan. After two days of hearings, the judges unanimously rejected the five petitions filed against entrusting the premiership to “a lawmaker under criminal indictment,” i.e. Binyamin Netanyahu. Although the judges found the coalition accord “problematic” in some of its provisions, they saw no grounds for judicial intervention, given the amendments and clarifications Netanyahu and Gantz submitted after the hearings.

The new coalition government is scheduled to be sworn in next Wednesday.