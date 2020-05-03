High Court hears five petitions against allowing Netanyahu to be PM
Eleven High Court judges led by Chief Justice Esther Hayut opened hearings on Sunday morning for the five petitions filed against a lawmaker, i.e. Binyamin Netanyahu, under criminal indictment being permitted to form and lead a government.. The hearings are broadcast live. The judges, petitioners and everyone else in the chamber are wearing face masks against coronavirus infection. The judges are separated by transparent partitions.