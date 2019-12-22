High Court to hold hearing on indicted PM’s fitness to form government

In response to a petition to the high court, Justice Ofer Grosskopf decided on Sunday that a three-judge panel will soon hold a hearing on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s competence to form a government while under corruption indictment. The court will require an opinion from Attorney General Avihai Mendelblit 48 hours before the hearing. On Friday, the AG declined to rule on the issue. He said recently that this question belonged rightly to the public-political domain not the judiciary.