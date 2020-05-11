Home of Palestinian terrorist demolished

Three months after a bomb planted at a nature reserve near Dolev killed Rena Shnerb and injured her father and brother, the IDF Sunday night demolished the home of Qassem Shibli at the Arab village of Kobar near Ramallah. After the Shibli family petitioned the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, the troops were ordered to destroy just the top floor. Dozens of villagers hurled burning tires and rocks at the troops. The homes of Shibli’s two accomplices were demolished earlier.