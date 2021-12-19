IDF and Shin Bet capture Palestinian murderers of Yehuda Dimantman

The two gunmen and two accomplices were apprehended before dawn on Sunday, 72 hours after their shooting ambush outside Homesh left Yehuda Dimentman dead and three others wounded. The massive search conducted by the military and the Shin Bet ran the suspected shooters and their accomplices to ground in a village near Jenin. The guns used in the murderous attack on their victims’ vehicle were also seized. The terrorists all surrendered to their captors without a fight.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett congratulated the security forces on a swift operation, saying: ”Each and every would-be terrorist must realize that he awaits a reckoning with the state of Israel with no place to hide.” He sent warmest condolences to the family of Yehuda Dimentman