IDF boosts readiness for spiraling Gaza violence over New Year festival

After a week of violent riots in the Gaza Strip, Hamas warns of outbreaks to come, although Qatar has resumed its subsidy and joined Egypt in attempting to rein in the terrorist violence. Under a new mechanism, the subsidy is now supervised and funneled through a New York bank and the Palestinian Authority to make sure it benefits needy Gaza families and not Hamas’ armed wing. The IDF has intensified preparations for new outbreaks during the New Year festival this week. A military alert is also in force on Israel’s northern border.