IDF demolishes home of Palestinian murderer of Yehudah Goueta

Thursday morning, soldiers blew up the villa belonging to Muntasar Shalabi, 56, who three months ago, while driving past the Tapuach junction shot dead Yehuda Gouetta, 19, dead and caused Benaya Peretz, another student, crippling injuries. The terrorist was charged and convicted for premeditated homicide, attempted homicide and other crimes. The court ordered his home at the West Bank town of Turmous to be demolished. The order was delayed on appeal until Thursday.