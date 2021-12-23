IDF force foils drive-by shooting, kills terrorist

An Israeli patrol outside El Bireh near Ramallah, which came under gunfire from a passing vehicle on Wednesday night, responded by shooting the driver. The soldiers were unhurt. A large Palestinian crowd mobbed the patrol until crowd dispersal measures were applied. Palestinian media identified the gunman as Muhammed Abbas, 26, from the Al Amari refugee camp near Ramallah. This was the ninth terrorist attack on Israeli targets from late November, but only the third time that firearms were used.