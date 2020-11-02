IDF Home Front finalizes mass covid testing plan
The IDF Home Front Command, whose highly proficient resources and manpower were roped in to support the Health Ministry’s fight against spreading coronavirus, has drawn up a comprehensive plan for mass testing. Covid testing stations would be positioned at the entrances to shopping malls, office buildings and other venues regularly transited by large numbers of people. The plan, if approved, would facilitate the earlier reopening of places of business during the high-risk winter months.