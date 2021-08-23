IDF repositions Gaza forces after a sharpshooter shot by a Palestinian rioter

First Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmueli, 21, from Beer Yaacov, a Border Police sharpshooter, was shot while manning in a firing position in the wall enclosing the Gaza border. His assailant reached into the position, pulled a pistol and shot him in the head. The officer remains in critical condition two days after the incident. He was posted in a slit in the wall as part of the effort to control the violent Palestinian mob by singling out the ringleaders without incurring major casualties in the frequent border clashes. After the attack on Sgt. Shmueli, the IDF decided to distance the sharpshooters from the wall.