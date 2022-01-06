IDF tank fire drives off pro-Iranian forces’ creeping up to Syria-Israel border

During an operation in the central Golan, IDF troops early Thursday observed unidentified forces taking up position close to the Syria-Israel border nearby. The forces fled after the troops opened up with tank guns and flares. Syrian sources and the Hizballah-controlled Al Mayadeen TV described the incident as caused by IDF cross- border tank fire on Hurriyah village in the Quneitra region of the Syrian Golan. Israeli aircraft were said to have hovered overhead. There were no casualties in the incident. A local Syrian journalist reported that the targets were Iranian or Iran-backed forces which had advanced into new border positions.