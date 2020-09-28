In outbreak of Armenia-Azerbaijan hostilities 59 killed
Since the outbreak of war hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday, 59 people were killed and hundreds injured. Most of the casualties were Armenian in the latest eruption of violence over the disputed Nagorno Karabach region. This region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan although it is controlled by ethnic Armenians. The fighting in the early 1990s between the two former Soviet republics cost tens of thousands of lives.