Indoor masks mandatory from Friday as Covid figures edge up

Mandatory face masks were re-imposed indoors and recommended outdoors from Friday noon. The Health Ministry reported 227 new covid cases on Thursday (0.06pc), the highest number since April 7 and the fourth day in a row for new cases passing the 100 mark. The Ministry stressed that severe restrictions were not yet on the cards, but face masks were restored after the highly contagious Delta (Indian) variant spread out of Modi’in and Binyamina where it was first detected. A fine of NIS5,000 ($1,500) was also imposed for quarantine violations.