Instead of conceding victory to Biden, Trump to stage mass rallies

President Trump is preparing to launch a campaign-style operation of mass rallies to support the case coming before the supreme court for disqualifying the presidential election on grounds of irregularities in vote-counting and other illegal actions. Six days after the vote, he was still refusing to concede victory to the Democratic candidate Joe Biden, while his staff including lawyers collected evidence in several key states to support his case.

In a twist of irony, Pfizer came up with a winning coronavirus vaccine on Monday, too late to help Trump’s run for the presidency by vindicating his much-criticized policy of keeping the economy running while banking on a projected vaccine for beating the plague.

Biden has set up a task force for a science-based response to the pandemic.