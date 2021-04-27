International aid rushed to India amid staggering covid disaster

Tuesday’s 323,144 new covid infections raised India’s total past 17.6 million with another 2,771 fatalities and a health system that is buckling. The UK, EU, US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have begun sending medical equipment, oxygen tanks and cylinders, while Israel is to send ventilators and vaccine materials. The UK is sending Coming from the UK are 9 airline container loads of supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators. US has said it will share 60 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine with other countries. India’s armed forces have made its equipment, facilities and medical staff available for the struggle against the out-of-control pandemic.

Across India’s 1.3 bn population, disturbing images flash around the world of people gasping and dying in front of hospitals for lack of treatment and oxygen and mass funerals at crematoriums and graveyards. Families are forced to cremate their kin in parking lots and on footpaths or wait a day for a slot at crematoriums.