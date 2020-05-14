Iran adds weapons storage tunnel to E. Syrian base – report

Fox News shows new satellite images of bulldozers at Iran’s Imam Ali military base near the Syrian-Iraqi border excavating an advanced weapons storage tunnel. Estimated at about 15 feet wide, it can accommodate vehicles carrying advanced weapons systems. A similar tunnel nor far away was bombed in March, forcing the Iranians to halt construction. The images were released shortly after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ended his brief visit to Israel, during which he discussed Iran’s military presence in Syria with Israel’s incoming heads of government.

Shortly after his departure, Hizballah’s Hassan Nasrallah denied the presence of Iranian forces in Syria, only “military advisers and experts.” They will stay in Syria in the Syrian interest and “Israel won’t change this,” he said. He also said that Israel is now concentrating its attacks in Syria on “missile-manufacturing” sites.