Iran admits Natanz nuclear site was sabotaged.

Iran’s Atomic Energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, called the power blackout at the underground enrichment center in Natanz on Sunday morning as an act of “nuclear terrorism.” In a state TV interview, he stopped short of assigning blame or explaining what exactly happened at the facility. A civilian nuclear program spokesman Behrouz Kamalyandi said earlier that power was cut across the Natanz center, which is comprised of above ground workshops and underground halls where the start of advanced centrifuges work to accelerate uranium was inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani just this Saturday.