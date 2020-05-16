Iran cites record-high coronavirus infection. Italy opens to travel



Iran on Friday reported 2,102 new covid-19 cases in 24 hours and 48 new deaths, bringing the total to 116,635 infected cases and 6,902 deaths. After two months of lockdown, Italy has cleared travel to and from the country from June 3, as well travel between regions. More than 31,600 people have died from the virus in Italy, the third highest figure behind the US and UK. Decreasing daily death tolls have caused Portugal, Spain and Greece to relax restrictions. Germany has fallen into economic recession spurred by its battle against the pandemic. More than 3.5 million cases have been reported globally, around a third of which have recovered.