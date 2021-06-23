Iran claims foiled sabotage attack on civilian nuclear program

Iranian Nournews reports that an act of sabotage was foiled on Wednesday at the civilian nuclear program center in Karaj city west of Tehran. No details were provided. Iran described the blackout as an act of “nuclear terrorism,” raising regional tensions as world powers and Tehran negotiated a return to its tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The facility is described as a center for improving the “quality of soil, water, agricultural and livestock production using nuclear technology.”