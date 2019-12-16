Iran denies secret negotiations with Saudis

The Foreign Ministry in Tehran Monday denied that secret negotiations were taking place with Saudi Arabia to reduce tensions. The denial comes after The Wall Street Journal reported that the two enemy nations had been in direct contact, as well as through intermediaries such as Oman, Kuwait, Pakistan and others.

14 thoughts on “Iran denies secret negotiations with Saudis

  • Aladdin
    Dec 16, 2019 @ 19:14 at 19:14
    Already sick and suffocated by the sanctions?

  • ND
    Dec 16, 2019 @ 22:35 at 22:35
    Is anyone so stupid to believe the muslims don’t conspire with other muslims?

    • Jews the genius
      Dec 17, 2019 @ 9:43 at 9:43
      Yes. jews are.

      • davefromorange
        Dec 17, 2019 @ 11:30 at 11:30
        “Yes. jews are.”

        @ “Jews the genius”,

        Obviously, you’re NOT a genius!

  • Gabriel Allon
    Dec 16, 2019 @ 23:46 at 23:46
    Doesn’t matter. Sanctions are biting them badly, getting crucified in Syria, excoriated in Lebanon, barter exchange doesn’t work.
    At the end of the day, the Scorpion will always sting the hand that helps it.

    • Big Oil Prices Not Coming Back = Less Income + Bigger Budget Expenses = Mutual Interests Cooperation!
      Dec 17, 2019 @ 5:28 at 5:28
      Low Oil Prices are biting all the Mideast Nations but the Sanctions are hurting Iran that must sell at Black Market Lower Prices. Arabia & Gulf States Pay more for Defense & Buying USA Weapons Systems while the same for Syria, Turkey & Iran Buying Russian & Chinese hurts as well.

  • DonnaJRose
    Dec 17, 2019 @ 5:12 at 5:12
    ★Makes $130 to $160 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home.I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time.Everybody will do that job and monline akes extra cash by simply open this link……Read MoRe

  • davefromorange
    Dec 17, 2019 @ 11:34 at 11:34
    “Iran denies secret negotiations with Saudis”

    I wouldn’t put ANYTHING past the Saudis!

    • GST001
      Dec 17, 2019 @ 15:42 at 15:42
      Iranian Shiia Caliphate are Legendary Inspired Lunatics who Loved sending the IRGC to Fight for Shiia Islam almost as much as they hated everybody in IRGC. The Mullahs will write the Shiia IRGC own Verdict of Justice with Blood of Persian People, because there used to Bleeding. The Shiia Leaders never loved all the People, but only hated their own. And now Persian Blood & Guts is too thin even for that?

  • DonnaJRose
    Dec 17, 2019 @ 15:02 at 15:02
    ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now…Read MoRe

