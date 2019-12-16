Iran denies secret negotiations with Saudis
The Foreign Ministry in Tehran Monday denied that secret negotiations were taking place with Saudi Arabia to reduce tensions. The denial comes after The Wall Street Journal reported that the two enemy nations had been in direct contact, as well as through intermediaries such as Oman, Kuwait, Pakistan and others.
14 thoughts on “Iran denies secret negotiations with Saudis”
Already sick and suffocated by the sanctions?
https://thehill.com/opinion/national-security/474724-plan-for-the-day-that-us-and-israeli-interests-conflict-over-iran
Is anyone so stupid to believe the muslims don’t conspire with other muslims?
Yes. jews are.
“Yes. jews are.”
@ “Jews the genius”,
Obviously, you’re NOT a genius!
Doesn’t matter. Sanctions are biting them badly, getting crucified in Syria, excoriated in Lebanon, barter exchange doesn’t work.
At the end of the day, the Scorpion will always sting the hand that helps it.
Low Oil Prices are biting all the Mideast Nations but the Sanctions are hurting Iran that must sell at Black Market Lower Prices. Arabia & Gulf States Pay more for Defense & Buying USA Weapons Systems while the same for Syria, Turkey & Iran Buying Russian & Chinese hurts as well.
“Iran denies secret negotiations with Saudis”
I wouldn’t put ANYTHING past the Saudis!
Until Shiia come to Peace with Sunnis the Mideast will be Ruled as Proxy Puppets as they are now by Global Powers Divided & Buying Arms. China, India, & EU, will be the Masters until both Religions Embrace Israel as Partner Nation.
Tehran’s leaders are distrustful of the country’s ethnic minorities—and all too eager to suppress them. https://nationalinterest.org/blog/middle-east-watch/irans-imperial-history-overshadows-its-future-105652
Amnesty Says Iran Protests Death Toll Now at 304, Will Rise Further https://www.iranherald.com/news/263419335/amnesty-says-iran-protests-death-toll-now-at-304-will-rise-further
Iranian Shiia Caliphate are Legendary Inspired Lunatics who Loved sending the IRGC to Fight for Shiia Islam almost as much as they hated everybody in IRGC. The Mullahs will write the Shiia IRGC own Verdict of Justice with Blood of Persian People, because there used to Bleeding. The Shiia Leaders never loved all the People, but only hated their own. And now Persian Blood & Guts is too thin even for that?
