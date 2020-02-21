Iran elects a new parliament after candidates list heavily purged

Iran’s senior leaders called on 58 million eligible voters to turn out and vote for the 290-member parliament on Friday, since abstention, they said, would “encourage Donald Trump to step up economic sanctions.” The Guardian Council culled 7,000 mostly reformist candidates from the list ahead of the vote, enhancing the chances of the hardliners, led by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to cement their grip on the last political institution, the Majlis, that was not entirely under their control.

Five cases of coronavirus in Iran, including two fatalities in the holy city of Qom, have also played into the campaign.