Iran elects a new parliament after candidates list heavily purged
Iran’s senior leaders called on 58 million eligible voters to turn out and vote for the 290-member parliament on Friday, since abstention, they said, would “encourage Donald Trump to step up economic sanctions.” The Guardian Council culled 7,000 mostly reformist candidates from the list ahead of the vote, enhancing the chances of the hardliners, led by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to cement their grip on the last political institution, the Majlis, that was not entirely under their control.
Five cases of coronavirus in Iran, including two fatalities in the holy city of Qom, have also played into the campaign.
9 thoughts on “Iran elects a new parliament after candidates list heavily purged”
What if there is big error, and there are still plenty of persons and organizations to sanction? You can never be too careful with these sanctions.
A review and an improvement of sanctions on Iran’s IRGC need to be conducted. Better safe that sorry. Plus, this helps the oppressed Iranian People to grab the power they deserve in a true democracy.
They have “shiit democracy” there, and this joke of democracy is the conducted by shiity religious laws.
@Yasmine… Agree, asthe Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Drifts from Truth the more IRGC Thugs will hate those Iranian Protesters who speak the Truth. The most effective way to destroys the Persian People is to deny and obliterate Persia’s own understanding of their Great Cyrus Persian Empire History. In this time of Global Communication Deceit telling the Truth is a Revolutionary Act. This Regime Rules through Fraud & Force, but once the Fraud is exposed they must rely exclusively on Force.
My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour==► Click it here
But if you wanna know more details, this is about sperm donors with ejaculation difficulties, and I’m in a chat room and provide erection help on camera, very neat and satisfying job!
★Makes $140 to $180 every day online work and I got $16894 in one month web based acting from home.I am a day by day understudy and work basically one to a couple of hours in my extra time.Everybody will carry out that responsibility and monline akes additional money by just open this link……Read MoRe
I made $9,499 this month. i am entire time scholar. I heard about and i’ve made such exceptional money. i am simply grateful of my administrator. it is’ virtually man or woman friendly and i am clearly so happy that i discovered out about it. you can take a look at my thing of interest. click on the link below and go to internet on line tabs and many others home media techread more
ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 17000 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 2-3 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 117-300 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ……..ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ……….ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ……….► read more
i make $1.00 a day washing car windows in nyc i can teach you how to do this THATS WHAT THESE FOOLS SOUND LIKE POSTING GARBAGE ON THIS SITE