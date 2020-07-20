Iran executes alleged CIA-Mossad spy

An Iranian man, Mahmud Mousavi Majd was executed early Monday after he was convicted of spying for US and Israel, including providing intel on the whereabouts of Al Qods chief Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone on Jan. 3. The Iranian judiciary claimed he had received large sums of money from both the CIA and Mossad.

Earlier, conflicting statements came from the Iranian Justice Ministry. First, Majd was accused of passing information on Soleimani’s whereabouts to the CIA and Mossad for payment and would soon be executed, Later, the same ministry “clarified” that the alleged spy’s activities had been uncovered before Soleimani was killed and he was not involved in his death.