Iran-instigated attack warning in advisory to Israeli travelers

The National Security Council’s anti-terrorism office on Monday advised Israeli travelers, “We estimate that Iran will continue to operate to harm Israeli targets,” following warnings by Tehran officials in recent months. The countries to be avoided include both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Jordan and Egypt. India held Iran responsible for the bombing at the Israeli embassy in Delhi in January. The official Israeli advisory also covered international jihadist threats, especially by the Islamic State, that “continues to be active in places frequented by Israeli tourists.” They include Mali and Burkina Faso, Central Africa, northern Nigeria and its neighbors, as well as Malaysia, Indonesia, Kashmir and the southern Philippines.

Following the ebb of the coronavirus pandemic in Israel, travel enthusiasts have again begun heading overseas.