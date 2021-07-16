Iran nuclear issue cited at Merkel-Biden summit

In a wide-ranging foreign policy statement after meeting President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, Chancellor Angela Merkel commented: “We think everything should be done in order to bring this (the nuclear agreement with Iran) to a successful conclusion. But I think that… the ball is very much here also in the Iranian camp.”

Biden made no reference to Iran in his statement. The two leaders did agree to continue their cooperation in world affairs, including against “Russian aggression.” This was the chancellor’s likely last visit to Washington before she retires from the post she’s held for 16 years.