Iran plot uncovered to lure Israelis abroad for murder or abduction

In a joint operation, Israel’s two security agencies, the Shin Bet and Mossad, have uncovered an Iranian plot to lure Israelis to rendezvous in foreign countries by fake profiles on Instagram. The victims, mostly businessmen who travel regularly, were shown fake images of attractive women who offered to meet them in countries where Iran maintains clandestine assets in Europe, the Gulf and Turkey. Tehran has in the past used the same trick to entice Iranian dissidents to their capture or death.

The security authorities have advised Israeli businessmen with foreign ties to be extra-vigilant and beware social media approaches by parties they don’t recognize.