Iran reportedly drops demand to delist Guards for nuclear deal

A senior Biden administration official told CNN that, in its response to the draft nuclear deal agreement proposed by the European Union, Iran did not include the demand to delist the IRGC as a terrorist organization. “The current version of the text, and what they are demanding, drops it,” the official said. “So if we are closer to a deal, that’s why.” He stressed: “The President has been firm and consistent that he will not lift the terrorism designation of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps.”