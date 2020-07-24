Iran slams US fighter jet incident with airliner as “lawless”

Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday: “US occupies territory of another state and then harasses its scheduled civil airliner – endangering innocent civilian passengers – ostensibly to protect its occupation forces… These outlaws must be stopped before disaster.”

Iran’s Transportation Minister Mohammad Eslami described the air incident over Syria earlier Friday as a “terrorist act” and said Tehran would complain to the International Civil Aviation Organization” and demand condemnation. The details of the incident are still being investigated and afterward we will initiate political and legal steps,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mussawi.