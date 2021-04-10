Iran starts up advanced centrifuges – another breach of nuclear accord



President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday inaugurated advanced centrifuges for accelerated uranium enrichment – cascades of164 IR-6 and 30 IR-5 at the Natanz nuclear center, in another violation of Its 2015 accord with world powers. On 7 April the nuclear watchdog verified at the Fuel Plate Fabrication Plant at Esfahan that Iran had dissolved six unirradiated scrap fuel plates for the TRR [Tehran Research Reactor] containing 0.43 kg of uranium enriched up to 20% U-235.”

Tehran is making a show of these violations while sending its diplomats to Vienna this week to meet with European officials, who are anxious to revive the 2015 accord and renew US-Iranian negotiations.